Stablecoin Firm Circle (CRCL) Moves Mainstream with National Trust Bank License

Circle (CRCL) unveiled plans to form First National Digital Currency Bank. after its IPO valued the company at $18 billion, seeking an OCC charter that would enable it to directly manage USDC reserves and provide custody for institutional clients.





If approved, Circle would join Anchorage Digital as the only crypto firms with a national trust bank license, allowing it to hold short‐dated Treasuries, repos and cash in custody at BNY Mellon (BK) and overseen by BlackRock (BLK).





Market Overview:





Circle files for national trust charter with OCC;



First National Digital Currency Bank to manage USDC reserves;



Trust license excludes deposit‐taking and lending activities.



Key Points:



Charter allows custody of tokenized stocks, bonds and other assets;



Stablecoin USDC reserves held at BNY Mellon, managed by BlackRock;



Anchorage remains the sole crypto trust bank today.



Looking Ahead:



Regulatory framework expected after stablecoin bill passage;



Trust bank status may encourage mainstream institutional adoption;



Analysts flagged valuation concerns despite bullish broker coverage.



Bull Case:



Circle’s application for a national trust bank charter with the OCC is a strategic move that would allow it to directly manage USDC reserves and offer institutional-grade custody for tokenized assets, significantly enhancing trust and transparency in its stablecoin operations.



If approved, Circle would become only the second crypto firm—after Anchorage Digital—to hold a national trust bank license, positioning it as a leader in regulated digital asset custody and setting a new standard for compliance in the industry.



The ability to custody short-dated Treasuries, repos, and cash at major institutions like BNY Mellon, under management by BlackRock, further strengthens Circle’s risk management and operational credibility.



Circle’s move is well-timed with advancing federal legislation to regulate stablecoins, which will require issuers to maintain full reserve backing and provide monthly disclosures—requirements Circle is already well-positioned to meet.



Trust bank status is expected to encourage mainstream institutional adoption of USDC and tokenized assets, expanding Circle’s addressable market and supporting long-term growth.



Wall Street brokers have issued bullish ratings on Circle stock, highlighting its leadership in the stablecoin sector and its potential to drive innovation in digital finance.



Bear Case:



Despite bullish Wall Street coverage, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have raised concerns about Circle’s lofty valuation post-IPO, warning that the stock may be overpriced relative to its fundamentals and growth prospects.



Circle’s trust bank charter application is subject to regulatory approval by the OCC, a process that could be lengthy, uncertain, or subject to political and industry headwinds.



Even if approved, the trust bank license does not allow Circle to take deposits or make loans, limiting its revenue-generating activities compared to traditional banks.



The stablecoin regulatory framework is still evolving, and future legislative or enforcement actions could impose additional compliance costs or operational constraints on Circle.



Competition in the digital asset custody and stablecoin sectors is intensifying, with both crypto-native firms and traditional financial institutions vying for market share.



Any regulatory or operational missteps could undermine investor confidence in Circle and USDC, potentially leading to outflows and downward pressure on the company’s valuation.



The move coincides with Congress advancing legislation to regulate stablecoins under a federal framework, requiring issuers to back tokens with liquid assets and disclose reserve compositions monthly.Wall Street brokers tailored bullish ratings on Circle stock post‐IPO, though JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs cautioned on its lofty valuation.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.