Stable Stocks: 3 Blue Chips to Buy for Longterm Profits

Some investors favor blue-chip stocks that often provide the safest, most stable investments. Companies deemed blue-chip stocks have a long history of consistently excellent performance, profits and great dividends.

If you want to find the best blue-chip stocks to buy and make excellent, sure profits in the long term, look no further. These three stocks are giants within their respective industries. They’ve shown resilience to economic fluctuation and boast some of the most profitable and stable growth histories within stocks.

We’ll detail the services and products that make these stocks so profitable and the reasons their business models allow them to withstand the test of time.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is the most significant player in the competitive alternative asset management industry. It manages over $1 trillion in assets, including 12,500 real estate assets and private equity, in a diverse list of over 230 companies.

BX charges a fee to the owners of the assets it manages. And that fee increases along with the total assets that Blackstone manages. Growth and acquisitions mean more money for Blackstone. It has made exponential strides over the last 10 years but faced some economic headwinds due to rising interest rates.

Also, the company has increased its assets by billions in the last few years alone. In the first quarter of this year, Blackstone reported net accrued performance revenues of $6.1 billion, of which $1.2 billion will be distributed to shareholders. Real estate was the only section of Blackstone’s asset performance that took a hit, while the rest continued to improve.

Therefore, investors can feel confident about buying Blackstone at the reasonable valuation it holds right now. The stock is consistent and shows little to no sign of risk to impede the long-term profits that you can receive holding this stock.

Apple (AAPL)

As one of the most profitable companies, little needs to be said for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mainstream consumers of almost all ages and backgrounds use Apple’s products and services, and the company continues to innovate and push the boundaries of technology.

While Apple has seen more volatility than other blue-chip stocks, it has powered through and consistently set new heights. AAPL has some of the most popular electronics, such as iPhones, iPads and watches. iPhones alone reached revenue of $231.3 billion in 2023.

In addition to its explosively popular electronics, Apple has seen wild success from its services so far this year. Streaming services like Apple TV and Apple Music have been consistently growing in popularity. In fact, they set a new record in revenue in Q2 of this year, reaching $90.8 billion.

Apple reported an EPS beat with a .66% increase in EPS, reaching quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.53. The company’s global popularity and projected continued growth make it an excellent blue chip stock to buy and hold for the long term.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) is an international advisory company for companies worldwide. The company specializes in insurance and acts as an advisor and broker to help clients obtain the necessary policies. The most significant benefit of Marsh & McLennan is its inherent ability to thrive in economic pitfalls.

Businesses always seek ways to protect their assets and avoid harmful liabilities in regular and unpredictable environments. Insurance will always be necessary, meaning Marsh & McLennan will have a consistent roster of clients for the foreseeable future. In addition to steady income, insurance provides the additional benefit of increased profitability during times of high inflation.

It’s no surprise that Marsh & McLennan prospered during last year’s inflation hike. The company reported $14 billion in revenue in 2023 and will likely continue its double-digit growth this year.

Marsh & McLennan is a model blue-chip stock with solid, consistent growth and profits that will surely create excellent long-term returns for investors.

On the date of publication, Joel Lim did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Lim is a finance freelance writer who writes content for several companies like LTSE and Realtor, along with financial publications, including Mises Institute and Foundation for Economic Education.

