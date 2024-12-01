Stable Share Capital for China Environmental Resources

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. (HK:1130) has released an update.
China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. reported no changes in its authorized share capital for November 2024, maintaining a total of 3 billion ordinary shares with a par value of HKD 0.1 and an authorized capital of HKD 300 million. This stability in share capital could indicate a period of consolidation for the company, potentially appealing to investors looking for steady opportunities in the stock market.
