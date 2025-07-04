Stabilus SE Names Andreas Jaeger New CFO, Starting Nov 1

(RTTNews) - Stabilus SE (SIUAF) said on Friday that its Supervisory Board has appointed Andreas Jaeger as Chief Financial Officer or CFO, effective November 1. He succeeds Stefan Bauerreis, who left the company at his own request in February this year. Until then, the Chief Executive Officer Michael Büchsner will continue to handle the CFO duties, supported by Wend v. Wietersheim.

The German machinery industry company said that Jaeger, a Swiss national, brings over two decades of financial leadership in industrial firms. Since 2021, he has served as CFO and Executive Board member of Forbo Holding Ltd, a listed Swiss company with CHF 1.12 billion in 2024 revenue and over 5,100 employees.

In early 2025, he also assumed interim CEO duties. Prior to Forbo, Jaeger has held senior finance roles at Geberit and Holcim, it added.

Commenting on the appointment, Stephan Kessel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, "I am pleased that the search process for a new Chief Financial Officer has come to a successful conclusion so quickly. Andreas Jaeger has been working in responsible finance functions in a wide range of industries for many years, has international experience and comes from a listed company. He thus fully meets the profile that we had set for the role of CFO at an international industrial group like Stabilus."

