STABILUS SA EUR.01 (FWB:STM) Price Target Increased by 8.86% to 71.40

The average one-year price target for STABILUS SA EUR.01 (FWB:STM) has been revised to 71.40 / share. This is an decrease of 0.00% from the prior estimate of 71.40 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.47 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.80% from the latest reported closing price of 63.30 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 394K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 323K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 6.32% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 302K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 6.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 187K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 31.13% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 173K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 3.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in STABILUS SA EUR.01. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 26.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STM is 0.24%, an increase of 40.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.98% to 3,223K shares.

