SIUAF

Stabilus Reaffirms 2030 Goals At Capital Markets Day

June 04, 2025 — 11:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stabilus SE (SIUAF), Wednesday confirmed its 2030 targets, aiming to grow revenue to 2 billion euros with a 15 percent adjusted EBIT margin, driven mainly by organic growth, product innovation, and synergy realization.

Regionally, it projects the Americas to reach 759 million euros, EMEA 796 million euros, and Asia-Pacific 445 million euros, all with roughly 14-16 percent margins.

Group margin is expected to rise from 12 percent in 2024 to 15 percent by 2030, thanks to higher-margin products, pricing and cost improvements in Automotive, and efficiency gains.

Stabilus plans to double its Industrial segment to 1,050 million euros and grow Automotive to 800-950 million euros by 2030. The company also aims to reduce net leverage below 2.0x within 24-36 months and to 1.0x by 2030.

SIUAF is currently trading at $29.08, up $0.68 or 2.39 percent on the OTC Markets.

