Stabilus Q3 Results Down; Now Sees FY25 Adj. Margin, Sales At Lower End Of Guidance Range

August 04, 2025 — 01:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stabilus SE (SIUAF), a German supplier of motion control solutions, reported Monday lower profit in its third quarter, with weak revenues.

In the quarter, profit declined 58.4% to 10.1 million euros from last year's 24.3 million euros.

Adjusted EBIT was 33.1 million euros, down 23.2% from 43.1 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBIT margin fell to 10.5% from 12.3% last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined 9.9% to 316 million euros from 350.7 million euros a year ago.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Stabilus now expects revenue and adjusted EBIT margin at the lower end of the original targets, at around 1.3 billion euros, and around 11%, respectively.

The guidance for the fiscal 2025 is within the ranges for revenue of 1.3 billion euros to 1.45 billion euros, and the adjusted EBIT margin between 11% and 13%.

