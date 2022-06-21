Stability Versus Risk: Macroeconomic Factors Influencing Bitcoin Price

By Landon Manning

As bitcoin (BTC), the world’s number one decentralized internet currency, has seen a drop in its price intensify, many people are asking for explanations for this behavior. Why has this change happened? What are the reasons for this sudden sell-off and how can bitcoin show its enduring technical innovation?

The price of bitcoin has been steadily dropping since a local peak at the end of March 2022, with brief periods of stabilization leading to continued decreases in the price. As this behavior continues with no real sign of slowing down, its price has reached the lowest level yet seen since its monumental takeoff during the global pandemic. In other words, bitcoin is valued thousands of dollars higher than its all-time record before the onslaught of COVID-19. This statistic is a cold comfort for many, however, as this relative figure matters little to those millions of individuals who joined the Bitcoin community in the middle of the boom period. What caused this drop? Where can we go from here?

Risk-on assets worldwide have taken a beating in these last several weeks, as compounding crises such as inflation, gas prices, food collapses and more have provoked serious fear of upcoming recession. The difference between risk-on and risk-off assets is pretty straightforward, even if the exact line between them is blurry and very dependent on personal assessment. Risk-off assets are perceived as solid, unlikely to gain much in value but act as a stable place to store it, while risk-on assets have the capacity to lead to big gains or big losses. This presents a pretty simple dynamic, where both private and institutional investors will be keen to trim the fat on their risk-on assessments as times may become leaner, to ensure that they can keep as much money out of failing markets as possible. So, where does bitcoin fit in this dynamic?

In many ways, bitcoin’s characteristics are similar to a risk-off asset. These include its highly secure hash rate, known issuance schedule and trustless protocols, with no counterparty risk built into the blockchain infrastructure for those who know how to use it. One of the most prominent use cases of bitcoin touted recently has been its nature as a store of value. It’s not just its fanatics that have been saying this: JPMorgan released a report in Q4 of 2021 claiming that institutional investors are beginning to favor bitcoin more than gold — the ancient standard for store of value — and Bloomberg Intelligence affirmed this claim with a study in May 2022 that showed a consistent trend towards bitcoin as a risk-off asset. Yet, despite this, bitcoin has been behaving in a manner inconsistent with these findings, leaving many puzzled.

Many of the primary culprits, ultimately, seem to be factors in the broader world of cryptocurrency that have nothing to do with bitcoin itself. Two prominent stablecoins, Terra and Luna, collapsed so completely in May 2022 that a wildly pro-Bitcoin bill proposed to the U.S. Congress made specific restrictions on stablecoins. This devastating collapse has hurt confidence in the market for all cryptocurrencies. Similarly, inflation and fiscal unease have rocked the world of cryptocurrency lending firms like Celsius, which are almost totally unregulated, sparking fears of a liquidity crisis that would impact the entire world of decentralized finance. Insolvency at some of these failing firms could have a domino effect on other lenders, exchanges and any number of bitcoin-adjacent businesses.

Financial measures that the U.S. government is considering to fight inflation could outright drain liquidity from the entire market, creating market conditions that have not yet existed since Bitcoin first entered the world. Its vision of radically decentralized finance was created after the Global Financial Crisis, and therefore is in totally uncharted territory if another sustained collapse were to occur.

In other words, it seems likely that confidence in bitcoin has been marred by a number of factors in the global economy, most importantly factors relating to the broader market of other digital assets. Even as nothing has changed in Bitcoin’s fundamentals, fears of a shaky and opaque world of cryptocurrencies have led many investors to pull money out. Yet, it is these fundamentals that ensure a path forward for the gold standard of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has seen a wild run in the past couple of years — so much so that it is almost unimaginable from even two years before the pandemic, let alone five. In the scale of its entire history, bitcoin is still doing better than an entire decade of intoxicating peaks and sharp drops. It has been officially adopted by world governments and sees official support at many state levels. Bitcoin has a global community more numerous and harder working than ever before, and above all else has the same ironclad blockchain characteristics. Although the going may seem rough, it pales in comparison to the days when Bitcoin was worth nearly $20,000 in December 2017, and barely $3,000 the following year at the same time. The same community that has taken Bitcoin this far has no intentions of giving up yet.

