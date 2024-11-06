Stabilis Solutions Sees 22% Rise in LNG Sales

Stabilis Solutions ( (SLNG) ) has provided an update.
Stabilis Solutions has reported robust third-quarter 2024 financial results, driven by strong customer demand and strategic long-term contracts, resulting in a 22% rise in LNG sales volumes and a significant boost in profitability. The company achieved a positive net income with an improved EBITDA, reflecting a strategic business transformation that bolsters revenue and operational leverage. With expansion plans in Texas and a focus on LNG fueling solutions, Stabilis is well-poised to capture growth in emerging markets, offering sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions.
