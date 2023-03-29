Staar Surgical (STAA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Staar Surgical (STAA) closed the most recent trading day at $61.70, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of implantable lenses had gained 11.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Staar Surgical as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Staar Surgical to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $66.3 million, up 4.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $342.1 million. These totals would mark changes of -15.57% and +20.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Staar Surgical should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.29% lower. Staar Surgical currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Staar Surgical is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20, which means Staar Surgical is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.