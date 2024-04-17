STAAR Surgical (STAA) Price Target Increased by 10.42% to 49.24

The average one-year price target for STAAR Surgical (NasdaqGM:STAA) has been revised to 49.24 / share. This is an increase of 10.42% from the prior estimate of 44.60 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.63% from the latest reported closing price of 46.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in STAAR Surgical. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 15.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAA is 0.18%, a decrease of 26.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.63% to 54,944K shares. The put/call ratio of STAA is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 10,538K shares representing 21.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,264K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 15.31% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,448K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,918K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 77.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,267K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,275K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 32.99% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 1,695K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares, representing a decrease of 23.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 38.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,513K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 30.26% over the last quarter.

Staar Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or 'ICL', which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland.

