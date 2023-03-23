Staar Surgical (STAA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Staar Surgical (STAA) closed the most recent trading day at $63.48, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of implantable lenses had gained 1.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Staar Surgical as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Staar Surgical to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.3 million, up 4.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $342.1 million. These totals would mark changes of -15.57% and +20.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Staar Surgical should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33% lower. Staar Surgical is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Staar Surgical is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 60.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.54, which means Staar Surgical is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

