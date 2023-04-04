Staar Surgical (STAA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Staar Surgical (STAA) closed at $62.99, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of implantable lenses had gained 6.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Staar Surgical as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Staar Surgical to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.3 million, up 4.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $342.1 million. These totals would mark changes of -15.57% and +20.29%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Staar Surgical. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Staar Surgical is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Staar Surgical has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.31 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.58.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

