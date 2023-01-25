Staar Surgical (STAA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Staar Surgical (STAA) closed at $69.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of implantable lenses had gained 43.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Staar Surgical as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Staar Surgical to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $64.37 million, up 9.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Staar Surgical should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.42% lower within the past month. Staar Surgical is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Staar Surgical is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.91.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STAA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.