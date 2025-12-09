STAAR Surgical Shares Jump 7.9% After Full-Year Outlook Raised On Strong Lens Sales

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) climbed 7.86%, rising $1.85 to $25.39, after the company issued an updated full-year outlook driven by better-than-expected sales of its implantable lenses.

The company cited strong demand in its refractive lens business as a key factor behind the revised guidance.

Investors reacted positively to the revised guidance, sending trading volume well above average. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $14.20 - $28.50.

