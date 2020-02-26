Markets
STAAR Surgical Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on February 26, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.staar.com

To listen to the call, dial 866-209-9722 (US) or 825-312-2235 (International), Conference ID 5411518.

For a replay call, dial 800-585-8367 (US) or 416-621-4642 (International), Conference ID 5411518.

