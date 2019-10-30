STAAR Surgical Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Oct. 30, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.staar.com

To listen to the call, dial 855-765-5684 (US) or 262-912-6252 (International), Conference ID 7170127.

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (US) or 404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID 7170127.

