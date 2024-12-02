Staar Surgical price target lowered to $23 from $27 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Patrick Wood lowered the firm’s price target on Staar Surgical (STAA) to $23 from $27 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. While stating that the “company is doing all the right things,” the firm think Staar is operating in a very difficult refractive market in China and the U.S. and remains cautious.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STAA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.