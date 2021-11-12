STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for STAAR Surgical, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$30m ÷ (US$325m - US$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, STAAR Surgical has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.6% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for STAAR Surgical compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering STAAR Surgical here for free.

So How Is STAAR Surgical's ROCE Trending?

STAAR Surgical has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 11% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, STAAR Surgical is utilizing 516% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 14%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

What We Can Learn From STAAR Surgical's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that STAAR Surgical has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

