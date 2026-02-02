Markets
STAA

STAAR Surgical Names CFO And COO As Its Interim Co-CEOs

February 02, 2026 — 07:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), a manufacturer of implantable eye lenses, Monday announced that it has appointed its Chief Operating Officer, Warren Foust and Chief Financial Officer Deborah Andrews as interim Co-Chief Executive Officers, effective February 1.

This follows after the previous CEO exit in January.

As previously disclosed by the company, a search committee has been constituted and they have initiated a search for the next permanent executive chief of the company and are considering both internal and external candidates.

On Friday, STAA shares closed at $18.95, up 0.05% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.