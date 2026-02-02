STAAR Surgical Names CFO And COO As Its Interim Co-CEOs

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), a manufacturer of implantable eye lenses, Monday announced that it has appointed its Chief Operating Officer, Warren Foust and Chief Financial Officer Deborah Andrews as interim Co-Chief Executive Officers, effective February 1.

This follows after the previous CEO exit in January.

As previously disclosed by the company, a search committee has been constituted and they have initiated a search for the next permanent executive chief of the company and are considering both internal and external candidates.

On Friday, STAA shares closed at $18.95, up 0.05% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.