STAAR SURGICAL Earnings Results: $STAA Reports Quarterly Earnings

STAAR SURGICAL ($STAA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.52 per share, beating estimates of -$0.60 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $42,590,000, beating estimates of $41,103,623 by $1,486,377.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $STAA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

STAAR SURGICAL Insider Trading Activity

STAAR SURGICAL insiders have traded $STAA stock on the open market 76 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 76 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 76 purchases buying 2,751,060 shares for an estimated $46,030,596 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

STAAR SURGICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of STAAR SURGICAL stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.