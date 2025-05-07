STAAR SURGICAL Earnings Results: $STAA Reports Quarterly Earnings

STAAR SURGICAL ($STAA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.52 per share, beating estimates of -$0.60 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $42,590,000, beating estimates of $41,103,623 by $1,486,377.
STAAR SURGICAL Insider Trading Activity
STAAR SURGICAL insiders have traded $STAA stock on the open market 76 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 76 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 76 purchases buying 2,751,060 shares for an estimated $46,030,596 and 0 sales.
STAAR SURGICAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of STAAR SURGICAL stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- YUNQI CAPITAL LTD added 1,170,176 shares (+152.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,630,202
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,153,886 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,343,010
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 612,804 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,885,009
- PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP removed 590,833 shares (-54.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,351,333
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 503,040 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,218,841
- RESONA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD. added 482,726 shares (+47.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,725,414
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 474,585 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,366,933
