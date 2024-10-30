STAAR Surgical Company Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $10.0 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $4.8 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $88.6 million from $80.3 million last year.

STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $10.0 Mln. vs. $4.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.20 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $88.6 Mln vs. $80.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $340-$345 mln

