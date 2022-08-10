STAAR Surgical Company Reveals Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $13.04 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $8.57 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $20.65 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.0% to $81.10 million from $62.37 million last year.

STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $13.04 Mln. vs. $8.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $81.10 Mln vs. $62.37 Mln last year.

