STAAR Surgical Company Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.85 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $4.92 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $6.82 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $64.04 million from $59.00 million last year.

STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $5.85 Mln. vs. $4.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.12 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q4): $64.04 Mln vs. $59.00 Mln last year.

