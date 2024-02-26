STAAR Surgical Company Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.76 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $6.76 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $76.27 million from $64.04 million last year.

STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

