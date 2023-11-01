STAAR Surgical Company Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.82 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $10.26 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $15.05 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $80.31 million from $76.05 million last year.

STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4.82 Mln. vs. $10.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.10 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q3): $80.31 Mln vs. $76.05 Mln last year.

