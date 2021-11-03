STAAR Surgical Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $6.02 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $3.89 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $10.3 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $58.3 million from $47.1 million last year.

STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $10.3 Mln. vs. $6.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.1 -Revenue (Q3): $58.3 Mln vs. $47.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $230-$231 Mln

