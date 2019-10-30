STAAR Surgical Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.39 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $1.46 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $5.53 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $39.06 million from $31.77 million last year.

STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $5.53 Mln. vs. $3.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q3): $39.06 Mln vs. $31.77 Mln last year.

