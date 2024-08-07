STAAR Surgical Company Q2 Profit Climbs, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.4 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $6.1 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $99 million from $92.3 million last year.

STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $7.4 Mln. vs. $6.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $99 Mln vs. $92.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $340-$345 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.