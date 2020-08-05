STAAR Surgical Company Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA):

-Earnings: -$1.17 million in Q2 vs. $3.91 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q2 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 million or $0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $35.19 million in Q2 vs. $39.66 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.