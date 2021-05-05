STAAR Surgical Company Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA):

-Earnings: $4.99 million in Q1 vs. -$0.13 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $9.62 million or $0.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.01 per share -Revenue: $50.75 million in Q1 vs. $35.19 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $215 - $217 Mln

