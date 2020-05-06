STAAR Surgical Company Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA):

-Earnings: -$0.13 million in Q1 vs. $1.37 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 million or $0.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $35.19 million in Q1 vs. $32.58 million in the same period last year.

