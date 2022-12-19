STAAR Surgical Appoints Thomas Frinzi As CEO

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), a developer, maker, and marketer of implantable eye lenses, said on Monday that it has appointed its current Board Chair, Thomas G. Frinzi, as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from January 1.

The new appointment follows the retirement of current CEO Caren Mason, with effect from December 31.

Frinzi was appointed to STAAR's Board of directors in 2020 and has extensive experience in the ophthalmic and medical device industries. He worked as Worldwide President, Surgical for Johnson & Johnson's Vision business, and previously served as Senior Vice President of Abbott Laboratories, and President, Abbott Medical Optics.

STAAR has also announced that it expects net sales of $64 million to $66 million, for the fourth quarter.

Eleven analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters estimate the firm to report sales of $65.01 million, for the quarter.

