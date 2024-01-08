News & Insights

Markets
STAA

STAAR Surgical Adds 6% As Prel. Q4 Sales Better Than View

January 08, 2024 — 10:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) are rising more than 6% Monday morning after the company announced preliminary fourth-quarter as well as full-year sales, above analysts' view.

Preliminary revenue was $76.5 million for the fourth quarter and $322.5 million for the full year.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report fourth quarter revenue of $74.23 million and full-year revenue of $320.5 million.

STAA is at $30.32 currently. It has traded in the range of $27.00 - $81.81 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.