STAAR Surgical Adds 6% As Prel. Q4 Sales Better Than View

(RTTNews) - Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) are rising more than 6% Monday morning after the company announced preliminary fourth-quarter as well as full-year sales, above analysts' view.

Preliminary revenue was $76.5 million for the fourth quarter and $322.5 million for the full year.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report fourth quarter revenue of $74.23 million and full-year revenue of $320.5 million.

STAA is at $30.32 currently. It has traded in the range of $27.00 - $81.81 in the last 1 year.

