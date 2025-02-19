$STAA stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STAA stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,353,879 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STAA:
$STAA Insider Trading Activity
$STAA insiders have traded $STAA stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 22 purchases buying 521,006 shares for an estimated $8,853,145 and 0 sales.
$STAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $STAA stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 612,804 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,885,009
- PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP removed 590,833 shares (-54.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,351,333
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 582,426 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,147,127
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 503,040 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,218,841
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 379,746 shares (-86.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,224,030
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 375,500 shares (+75.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,120,895
- AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 335,603 shares (+65.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,151,796
