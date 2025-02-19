$STAA stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STAA stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,353,879 of trading volume.

$STAA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $STAA:

$STAA insiders have traded $STAA stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 22 purchases buying 521,006 shares for an estimated $8,853,145 and 0 sales.

$STAA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $STAA stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

