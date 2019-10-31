Markets
STAA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.00, changing hands as high as $31.93 per share. Staar Surgical Co. shares are currently trading up about 13.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.7001 per share, with $51.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.78.

