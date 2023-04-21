STAA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.89, changing hands as high as $71.36 per share. Staar Surgical Co. shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAA's low point in its 52 week range is $46.355 per share, with $112.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.