St. Modwen Properties gets possible cash offer from Blackstone

May 7 (Reuters) - British property developer St. Modwen Properties SMP.L said on Friday private equity firm Blackstone has made a possible takeover offer of 542 pence per share.

The company said the cash offer represents a premium of about 21% to the stock's last close of 448 pence and that its board would be willing to recommend it unanimously should Blackstone make a firm offer at that price.

