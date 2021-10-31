St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.08

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) will pay a dividend of US$0.08 on the 10th of December. This means the annual payment will be 0.7% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

St. Joe's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, St. Joe's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 49.3% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

St. Joe Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:JOE Historic Dividend October 31st 2021

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. St. Joe has impressed us by growing EPS at 49% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

St. Joe Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for St. Joe that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

