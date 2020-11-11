Dividends
St. Joe Company (JOE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

St. Joe Company (JOE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JOE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31, the dividend yield is .23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JOE was $31, representing a 10.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.08 and a 102.3% increase over the 52 week low of $15.32.

JOE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). JOE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JOE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JOE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have JOE as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 13.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JOE at 1.16%.

