St. Joe Company (JOE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

St. Joe Company (JOE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JOE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JOE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.92, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JOE was $50.92, representing a -11.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.55 and a 84.69% increase over the 52 week low of $27.57.

JOE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL). JOE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06.

