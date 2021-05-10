St. Joe Company (JOE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

St. Joe Company (JOE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JOE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.16, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JOE was $47.16, representing a -18.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.55 and a 189.33% increase over the 52 week low of $16.30.

JOE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL). JOE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JOE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

