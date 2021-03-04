St. Joe Company (JOE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

St. Joe Company (JOE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JOE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JOE was $49.7, representing a -13.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.55 and a 224.33% increase over the 52 week low of $15.32.

JOE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). JOE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JOE Dividend History page.

