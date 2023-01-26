St. James's Place secures 3.9 bln stg in new money in Q4

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James's Place SJP.L said on Thursday it took in 3.9 billion pounds ($4.83 billion) in gross new client money during fourth quarter, to help record its second-best year for asset raising.

Net inflows over the period were around 2.1 billion pounds, taking the figure for the 12 months to the end of December to 9.8 billion pounds, it said in a statement, although this was down on the prior year's 11 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8071 pounds)

