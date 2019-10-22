St. James's Place posts record Q3 funds under management

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James's Place SJP.L on Tuesday posted a 3.2% increase in funds under management to a record high in the third quarter, driven by net inflows of client cash into its pension products.

Total funds at the end of September were 112.8 billion pounds, up from 109.3 billion pounds at the end of June, it said in a statement. Net inflows were 2.1 billion pounds, of which 1.5 billion pounds was into pensions.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.