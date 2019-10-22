St. James's Place posts record Q3 funds under management

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James's Place SJP.L on Tuesday posted a 3.2% increase in funds under management to a record high in the third quarter, driven by net inflows of client cash into its pension products.

Total funds at the end of September were 112.8 billion pounds, up from 109.3 billion pounds at the end of June, it said in a statement. Net inflows were 2.1 billion pounds, of which 1.5 billion pounds was into pensions.

