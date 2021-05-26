St. James's Place inflows jump on improving client confidence

Wealth manager St. James's Place said gross inflows for the five months to May would be around 23% higher year on year, with its clients more confident now than in early 2020 when fears over the pandemic's economic impact hampered sentiment.

"The combination of improving client confidence and the high level of accumulated savings, has driven strong engagement between our advisers and their clients," the UK-listed company said on Wednesday.

