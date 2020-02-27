St. James's Place FY operating profit down 5% on flows, costs

Simon Jessop Reuters
Published

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James's Place SJP.L on Thursday posted a 5% fall in full-year operating profit after gross inflows of client cash dipped amid political uncertainty and costs linked to a technology upgrade increased.

Operating profit on a European embedded value basis, a key measure of performance that discounts future cashflows, was 952 million pounds, down from 1 billion pounds a year earlier.

