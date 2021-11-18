St. Croix Energy wins auction of Limetree Bay refinery, eyes restart

By Laura Sanicola

Nov 18 (Reuters) - St. Croix Energy LLP won the auction for the shuttered Limetree Bay refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the company confirmed on Thursday.

The St. Croix-based company bid $20 million for the assets, according to a court filing earlier this week.

The refinery, which had been shut for nearly a decade and which the company is looking to restart, reopened earlier this year under the ownership of private equity firms EIG and ArcLight Capital after investors poured $4.1 billion into reviving it.

The investors wanted to restart the facility to produce 210,000 barrels a day of gasoline and other fuels. Its planned restart was delayed for more than a year, and it operated for only a few months before U.S. regulators shut it down after its stacks spewed oil on homes and contaminated drinking water.

