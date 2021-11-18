Energy

St. Croix Energy wins auction of Limetree Bay refinery, eyes restart

Contributor
Laura Sanicola Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALVIN BAEZ

St. Croix Energy LLP won the auction for the shuttered Limetree Bay refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the company confirmed on Thursday.

By Laura Sanicola

Nov 18 (Reuters) - St. Croix Energy LLP won the auction for the shuttered Limetree Bay refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the company confirmed on Thursday.

The St. Croix-based company bid $20 million for the assets, according to a court filing earlier this week.

The refinery, which had been shut for nearly a decade and which the company is looking to restart, reopened earlier this year under the ownership of private equity firms EIG and ArcLight Capital after investors poured $4.1 billion into reviving it.

The investors wanted to restart the facility to produce 210,000 barrels a day of gasoline and other fuels. Its planned restart was delayed for more than a year, and it operated for only a few months before U.S. regulators shut it down after its stacks spewed oil on homes and contaminated drinking water.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Leslie Adler)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular