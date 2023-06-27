News & Insights

St Tropez-maker PZ Cussons sees higher annual profit

June 27, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

June 27 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons PZC.L forecasted a higher full-year profit on Tuesday, encouraged by a strong fourth-quarter performance in Africa and improvement in the soap maker's margins due to price hikes earlier in the year.

The London-listed company is expecting annual adjusted profit for the full-year ended May 31 to be 70 million pounds ($89.09 million), compared with 66.6 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7857 pounds)

