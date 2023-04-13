St Tropez-maker PZ Cussons revenue rises on better margins, price increases

Adds details from statement on Europe & Americas, background, CEO comment

April 13 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Plc PZC.L reported higher quarterly like-for-like revenue on Thursday, buoyed by an improvement in the soap maker's margins due to price hikes earlier in the year, and its strong performance in the Europe and Americas markets.

Consumer-facing companies have been raising prices to fight margin pressures from elevated costs of everything from raw materials, transport and labour. This has also offset lower consumer spending so far.

"We remain confident in delivering against 2023 expectations and that further strategic progress will be made in the balance of full year and into 2024," CEO Jonathan Myers said in a statement.

The Manchester-based company said performance in Europe & the Americas was buoyed by strong demand for its self-tanning brand, St. Tropez U.S. and the combined Imperial Leather and Cussons Creations portfolio. St. Tropez is known to be popular among celebrities including reality television star Kim Kardashian and American model Ashley Graham.

However, the company's robust trading was partly offset in Africa, one of PZ Cusson's main markets, due to disruption in demand in Nigeria in February due to bank note changes and the elections.

The maker of Carex hand wash saw a 6.2% rise in like-for-like revenue for the quarter ended March 4 to 166 million pounds ($207.17 million).

($1 = 0.8013 pounds)

